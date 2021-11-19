Bangladesh wins toss, will bat 1st vs Pakistan in T20 match

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan on Friday.

Bangladesh made four changes to the squad from its disappointing Twenty20 World Cup, including a debut to Saif Hassan. Bangladesh lost all of its matches in the Super 12 portion of the tournament.

Bangladesh also recalled batsman Najmul Hossain, leg-spinner Aminul Islam and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, who missed two World Cup games due to injury.

Pakistan rested left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, one of the four changes from the World Cup side which lost in the semifinals to eventual champions Australia. Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim came in the place of Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim and Afridi.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam Biplob

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

___

