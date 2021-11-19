AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tor... MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Rossi will be retiring from MotoGP racing as the season ends in Valencia. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Estonia's Marten Kuusk, left, reacts on Czech Republic's Antonin Barak, right, during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech... Estonia's Marten Kuusk, left, reacts on Czech Republic's Antonin Barak, right, during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Estonia in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Lit by a red light, a rare forest elephant is photographed in Gabon's Pongara National Park forest March 11, 2020. Gabon holds about 95,000 African fo... Lit by a red light, a rare forest elephant is photographed in Gabon's Pongara National Park forest March 11, 2020. Gabon holds about 95,000 African forest elephants, according to results of a survey by the World Conservation Society and the National Agency for National Parks of Gabon, using DNA extracted from dung. Previous estimates put the population at between 50,000 and 60,000 or about 60% of remaining African forest elephants. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Migrants, some of them barefoot, line up on the quay after disembarking in the port of Roccella Jonica, Calabria region, southern Italy, early Sunday,... Migrants, some of them barefoot, line up on the quay after disembarking in the port of Roccella Jonica, Calabria region, southern Italy, early Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Italian Coast Guard rescued over three hundred young men and boys, mostly from Egypt, in heavy storms as their fishing boat floundered off the coast of Calabria Saturday night. In an operation that finished at dawn Sunday morning, the Coast Guard rescue team from Roccella Jonica made three trips out to the fishing boat where they transferred groups of migrants to their rescue boat and brought them to port barefoot, soaking wet, and shivering. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Czech Republic's Jakub Brabec, center, kicks the ball by Estonia's Maksim Paskotsi, left, and Vladislav Kreida, right, during the World Cup 2022 group... Czech Republic's Jakub Brabec, center, kicks the ball by Estonia's Maksim Paskotsi, left, and Vladislav Kreida, right, during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Estonia in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A protester poses with a mask of Olaf Scholz of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) prior to coalition negotiations of representatives of the Ger... A protester poses with a mask of Olaf Scholz of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) prior to coalition negotiations of representatives of the German Liberals (FDP), the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the German Green Party (Die Gruenen) in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Scientists take geophysics measurements as lava flows from a volcano reaching the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021... Scientists take geophysics measurements as lava flows from a volcano reaching the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Spanish Navy has begun helping farmers on the volcanic island of La Palma as they try to reach by sea their lava-surrounded banana plantations. (AP Photo/Taner Orribo)

Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl, left, competes alongside Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen during an alpine ski, men's World Cup parallel event, in Lech/... Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl, left, competes alongside Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen during an alpine ski, men's World Cup parallel event, in Lech/Zuers, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Ibrahima Fall looks up as he collects limes from his orchard in the village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The citrus... Ibrahima Fall looks up as he collects limes from his orchard in the village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The citrus crop provides a haven from the heat and sand that surround it. Outside the low village walls, winds whip sand into the air, inviting desertification, a process that wrings the life out of fertile soil and changes it into desert, often because of drought or deforestation. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Migrants warm themselves near a fire at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Some o... Migrants warm themselves near a fire at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP)

Trees are reflected in the water of the Koldinger lakes in Laatzen, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Moritz Frankenberg/dpa via AP) Trees are reflected in the water of the Koldinger lakes in Laatzen, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Moritz Frankenberg/dpa via AP)

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks in front of a mural, at a metro station in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 202... A pedestrian wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks in front of a mural, at a metro station in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Authorities say the rate of death related to COVID-19 in Greece has reached its highest level in six months as roughly one-third of the country's population remains unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

NOV. 12-18, 2021

From the immigration crisis at the Poland-Belarus border and in Italy to the ongoing volcano eruption in Spain and World Cup qualifiers taking place across Europe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Emilio Morenatti in Barcelona.

