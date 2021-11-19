Stalking now a crime in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Stalking and harassment in Taiwan is now a criminal offense after a draft bill passed the third legislative reading on Friday (Nov. 19).

Acts that constitute stalking and harassment include repeated following of or spying on a person, threatening or verbally abusing a person, inappropriate courting, sending texts, audio files, or other objects to specific persons, and others. The Stalking and Harassment Prevention Act (跟蹤騷擾防制法 ) will take effect six months after promulgation.

Those who break the law will receive written warnings from the police and victims can apply for a restraining order against stalkers. Stalking can incur a prison sentence of up to five years, and/or a fine between NT$100,000 (US$3,598) and NT$500,000.

In cases when the suspects are deemed to pose a severe threat, for example carrying weapons with them, they may be subjected to preemptive detention, per CNA. The move follows a number of incidents over the years when stalking has seriously affected people and in some cases resulted in homicide.

In April, a 29-year-old woman in Pingtung was seriously injured in a staged traffic accident and kidnapped by a 55-year-old man, who allegedly left her to die. The perpetrator, who had been a suitor of the victim and pestered her multiple times, has been indicted on charges of murder and indecent assault.