Taiwan shuts down Kinmen's cross-strait flight plans before Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Friday (Nov. 19) shut down Kinmen’s call for the central government to resume cross-strait flights before the Lunar New Year.

MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in China and around the world, relaxing border controls and restarting the three mini links would not happen soon, Liberty Times reported. This could change according to domestic pandemic prevention plans, changes in the global pandemic, public opinion in Kinmen, and cross-strait dialogue.

Chiu said the central government will cooperate with the Central Epidemic Command Center and relevant authorities under the Ministry of Communications and take into account the suggestions of the Kinmen County and Lienchiang County governments. The deputy minister added that MAC will continue to promote bilateral cooperation based on future developments in the Taiwan Strait when the pandemic has subsided.