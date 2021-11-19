Alexa
Gary leads SC State over NAIA St. Andrews Presbyterian 67-53

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 14:03
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rakeim Gary came off the bench to score 17 points to lift South Carolina State to a 67-53 win over NAIA-level St. Andrews Presbyterian on Thursday night.

Also off the bench, Latavian Lawrence had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina State (1-5). Deaquan Williams added nine rebounds and Omer Croskey grabbed 10 rebounds.

Cameron Jones, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest led the Bulldogs, finished 1-for-7 shooting.

Isaac Clay had 18 points for the Knights, Xzavier McFadden scored 16 and Seth Smith grabbed seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

