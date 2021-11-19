Alexa
Thomas, Osborne lead No. 20 UCLA women past Northridge 74-36

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 13:19
LOS ANGELES (AP) — IImar’I Thomas scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 20 UCLA pulled away from Cal State Northridge for a 73-46 win on Thursday night.

Charisma Osborne added 19 points before being helped off the court in the closing minutes with an apparent ankle injury.

The Bruins (2-0) shot 51% and had a 40-23 rebounding advantage with Osborne and Jaelynn Penn, who had nine points and seven assists, grabbing eight.

Trailing 26-21 midway through the second quarter, UCLA closed the half with a 13-0 run, six on Osborne free throws.

With just over four minutes to go in the third quarter, the Matadors (1-2) were within five but UCLA scored 11-straight to take command. The Bruins also scored the last eight points of the game.

Tess Amundsen scored nine to lead the Matadors, who shot 36%.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-19 15:37 GMT+08:00

