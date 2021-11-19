Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Armstrong has triple-double; Cal Baptist beats San Jose St.

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 13:52
Armstrong has triple-double; Cal Baptist beats San Jose St.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taran Armstrong had a triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to carry Cal Baptist to a 67-66 win over San Jose State on Thursday night.

Armstrong made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 7.8 seconds to play. San Jose State had the final possession but Alvaro Cardenas Torre missed a layup to end it.

Reed Nottage scored a career-high 28 points for Cal Baptist (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tre Armstrong added 10 points. Daniel Akin had eight rebounds.

Ibrahima Diallo had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (1-2). Trey Smith added 14 points. Cardenas Torre had 12 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-19 15:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind