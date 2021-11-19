Alexa
MediaTek launches its most powerful chip: Dimensity 9000

First smartphone chip to be built on TSMC's 4nm process

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/19 13:45
MediaTek sign.

MediaTek sign. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s fabless chipmaker MediaTek launched what it claims is its most powerful chip ever on Friday (Nov. 19), the 5G flagship Dimensity 9000.

This is the first smartphone chip to be built on Taiwan Semiconducter Manufacturing Corporation’s (TSMC) 4nm process, according to a CNA report.

The Dimensity 9000’s specs draw heavily on Arm designs. It will use Arm’s new v9 architecture as well as Arm’s new core designs, namely a single Cortex-X2 performance core with speeds of 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz, according to an in-depth report by The Verge.

The GPU is designed with mobile gaming in mind and claims to boost graphics performance by 20%. MediaTek also claims that the Dimensity 9000 is the first smartphone to support Bluetooth 5.3, and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E.

MediaTek says it currently holds about 40% of the global smartphone chip market share and is looking to increase its dominance further. Its key customers include Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung, realme and ONEPLUS.
