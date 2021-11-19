Alexa
Friday IV leads E. Illinois past Rockford University 96-64

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 11:58
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Sammy Friday IV had a career-high 21 points as Eastern Illinois routed Rockford University 96-64 on Thursday night.

Friday IV made 9 of 11 shots and added seven rebounds.

Henry Abraham had 15 points for Eastern Illinois (1-3). Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jermaine Hamlin had 12 points and three blocks.

T.J. Lacey had 16 points for the Regents. DJ Bonds added 15 points. Zac Centers had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-19 14:05 GMT+08:00

