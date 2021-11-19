Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams leads Washington State rout of Idaho, 109-61

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 12:22
Williams leads Washington State rout of Idaho, 109-61

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as Washington State routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse, the longest continuous running rivalry in the country, on Thursday night.

The Cougars now have won four-straight in the rivalry and 17 straight non-conference games, a streak that began in Moscow December 4, 2019, when WSU beat Idaho 78-65.

Washington State took a 47-29 lead at intermission and outscored the Vandals by 30 points, 62-32 over the final 20 minutes.

Mouhamed Gueye and Michael Flowers each scored 13 points, Efe Abogidi and Ryan Rapp each added 12 and T.J. Bamba contributed 11. Washington State (4-0) shot 40 of 66 from the field, including 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

Mikey Dixon scored 12 points to lead Idaho (1-3).

The Battle of the Palouse dates back to January 13, 1906 and became the longest continuous rivalry when the Ivy League suspended the 2020-21 season, snapping five inter-conference rivalries.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-19 14:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind