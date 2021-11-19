Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Japanese man ate a pack of Taiwan military combat rations he found on the Okinawa coast and his "review" has caused a buzz on the internet.

Okuyama Futaro, who lives in Tokyo, went on a trip to Okinawa last week, which is about 628 kilometers from Taiwan. While walking along a beach, he found a Taiwan Army MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) package, which included energy drinks, brown sugar biscuits, beef jerky, dried mangoes, nuts, chocolate syrup, and melted candies.

The outer packaging was damaged, but the field rations were intact and not past their eat-by date. A hungry Okuyama decided to give it a try.

“It's not great, it's rather bad, but it's not that bad …” Okuyama wrote in his Facebook post, which was shared more than 1,200 times in a day.

A military amateurs Facebook page SpecialForceDB shared Okuyama's story, pointing out the ration pack was not intended to be "too tasty," otherwise they would get eaten by soldiers as snacks before they were needed.

The high-calorie and easily-preserved emergency rations help soldiers survive in the field under combat conditions, SpecialForceDB explained. It added the U.S. army has developed the most unpalatable military chocolate in history so that it will not be eaten as a snack before a critical situation arises and affect combat effectiveness.