MediaTek joins AMD to make Wi-Fi 6E Chips for new Ryzen PCs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s fabless chipmaker MediaTek announced a new partnership with AMD on Friday (Nov. 19) that will see MediaTek's Filogic 330P chipset used as the basis for the upcoming AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E Modules.

MediaTek said the Filogic 330P chipset will lead a new generation of AMD Ryzen series notebooks and desktop computers starting next year, according to a CNA report.

The cutting-edge chipset is built to lower interference and latency while also reducing power usage. MediaTek’s tech aims to bring faster Wi-Fi speeds for the new computers the modules will be installed in, according to GeekSpin report.

The two companies claimed in a joint press statement that their own internal optimization and product review processes will save time for computer brands that install the modules.

MediaTek’s Filogic 330P boasts the latest connectivity specs, including 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (2.4/5GHz) and 6E (6GHz band up to 7.125GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2. The chipsets have also been reduced in size, since the power amplifier and low noise amplifier have been integrated into the design.