Eason propels LSU to 85-46 victory over McNeese

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 11:26
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Sophomore Tari Eason came off the bench to score 19 points and grab a career-high 14 rebounds and LSU breezed to an 85-46 victory over McNeese State in nonconference action Thursday night.

Eason sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor and blocked three shots, notching his third double-double of the season for the Tigers (4-0). Darius Days finished with 14 points and 10 boards for his first double-double after posting eight of them last season. Sophomore reserve Eric Gaines pitched in with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Freshman reserve Christian Shumate led the Cowboys (1-3) with 12 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for his first double-double.

LSU made 33 of 74 shots from the floor (44.6%), but hit only 7 of 24 from beyond the arc (29.2%). McNeese made just 17 of 59 shots overall (28.8%), including 4 of 27 from distance (14.8%). The Tigers forced 27 turnovers and led by 42 points in the second half.

LSU has won 26 consecutive regular-season and postseason games against Louisiana schools dating back to a loss to Nicholls in November, 2010.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

