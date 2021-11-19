Smith leads Saginaw Valley State over W. Michigan 80-63

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Delano Smith had 23 points as Saginaw Valley State topped Western Michigan 80-63 on Thursday night.

Darnell Hoskins Jr. had 12 points for Saginaw Valley State. Tyler Witz added 11 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncos (1-2). Josiah Freeman added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com