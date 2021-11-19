Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Whyte scores 21 to lift Boston U. past Hartford 75-70

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 10:58
Whyte scores 21 to lift Boston U. past Hartford 75-70

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Walter Whyte had 21 points as Boston University held on to beat Hartford 75-70 on Thursday night.

Anthony Morales had 18 points for Boston University (2-2). Javante McCoy added 15 points, including the clinching free throws with three seconds left. Sukhmail Mathon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Hunter Marks had 18 points for the Hawks (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Moses Flowers added 15 points and six rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-19 12:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind