E. Tennessee St. beats South Carolina Upstate 56-43

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 10:57
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — David Sloan registered 12 points and six rebounds as East Tennessee State got past South Carolina Upstate 56-43 on Thursday night.

Jordan King had 11 points for East Tennessee State (1-2). Silas Adheke added 10 rebounds and three blocks with seven points. Charlie Weber and Vonnie Patterson each had nine rebounds.

The win was the first for coach Desmond Oliver, who had previously spent six seasons as an assistant at Tennessee.

Bryson Mozone had nine points for the Spartans (1-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

