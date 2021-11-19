Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Thursday night.

Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger and Brock Gill scored in the second, and Blueger added a late third-period goal.

Cayden Primeau allowed five goals on 31 shots in two periods for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault replaced Primeau at the start of the third, allowed one goal and made 11 saves.

Crosby scored his first goal of the season 3:36 into the game following a tic-tac-toe play with Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel. The Penguins captain was playing his first game at Montreal since March 2, 2019.

The Penguins doubled their lead on the power play at 12:39. Heinen beat Primeau with a shot from the right faceoff circle.

Guentzel made it 3-0 with 47 seconds to go in the period.

Blueger scored in the second off a two-on-one with Zach Anton-Reese.

McGinn deflected a shot from Mike Matheson to put the Penguins ahead 5-0.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Toronto on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Nashville on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports