Beijing blasts opening of Taiwan representative office in Lithuania

Chinese foreign ministry claims Lithuania's acceptance of new office violates 'one China principal'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/19 12:06
Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania plaque. (Facebook, Zygimantas Pavilionis photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has blasted Lithuania for violating the "one China" principle, following the opening of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania on Thursday (Nov. 18).

On Thursday night, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a press release stating the Lithuanian government’s acceptance of the new office violates the “one China principle” and abandons its political commitment to the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Lithuania has also undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and interfered in China’s internal affairs, CNA cited the press release as saying.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it has expressed strong opposition to the opening of the Taiwan representative office and will take all necessary measures to “defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.” It also demanded Lithuania immediately reverse its decision to host the Taiwan representative office.

Following Taiwan’s announcement in August that it planned to establish a representative office in Lithuania’s capital city, Beijing recalled the Chinese ambassador to Lithuania and attempted to coerce the Baltic country to block the move.
