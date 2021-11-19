Alexa
A snowy Gloria Outlets in north Taiwan prepares for retro-American Christmas fest

Gloria Outlets' Xmas shopping festival returns with artificial snow shows and Americana from 1950s

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/19 11:46
(Gloria Outlets photo)

(Gloria Outlets photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Christmas is coming and an outlet shopping village known for its artificial snowfall started its holiday season Friday (Nov. 19) with a retro theme emulating 1950s America.

Named among the country's most beautifully decorated malls for the Christmas season, Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城) in Taoyuan will this year feature a vintage '50s drive-thru restaurant against the backdrop of a countryside road, a giant 1970s neon-lit roller disco, a large ice skating rink with Christmas ornaments, in addition to a tall, glittering Christmas tree.

For 2020, Gloria Outlets reported whopping sales of NT$9.18 billion (US$330 million) but due to the second COVID outbreak in May, the mall has experienced negative monthly growth up to November. Gloria Outlets General Manager Sophia Liang (梁曙凡) told Commercial Times strong sales are expected for Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping since the pandemic has been brought under control.

"The new stimulus vouchers will certainly give a boost to sales, and it could somehow make up for the losses that occurred earlier," Liang said. "The total revenue is anticipated to reach NT$8 billion this year."

One bright note for the retailer was, despite the drop in overall sales, shoppers' average spending increased by 19%, Liang said.

The classic snow show will run every 30 minutes between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

(Gloria Outlets photos)
Updated : 2021-11-19 13:25 GMT+08:00

