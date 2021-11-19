Alexa
Pember leads UNC Asheville over Tennessee Tech 61-55

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 10:03
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Pember had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks as UNC Asheville beat Tennessee Tech 61-55 on Thursday night.

Tajion Jones had 12 points for UNC Asheville (2-2). Jamon Battle added 10 points.

Diante Wood had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (1-3). John Pettway added 13 points. Amadou Sylla had 11 rebounds.

Keishawn Davidson scored only four points despite entering the contest as the Golden Eagles' leading scorer at 16.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4). Jr. Clay, the Golden Eagles' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-19 11:55 GMT+08:00

