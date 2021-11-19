Alexa
Sessoms' clinic sends Penn St. past St. Francis (BKN) 74-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 10:16
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 26 points shooting 10 for 13 and John Harrar posted a double-double and Penn State beat St. Francis (BKN) 74-59 on Thursday night.

It was the first 20-point game for the senior Sessoms who played his first two years at Binghamton and then as a junior for the Nittany Lions.

In registering his second double-double of the year Harrar scored 14 points with 13 rebounds.

Seth Lundy made 1 of 2 free throws with 16:15 before halftime to give Penn State (2-1) a 7-6 lead and it never trailed again. Ten minutes later, Sessoms made a layup, a jumper and a pair of free throws and a 24-19 lead expanded to a 40-27 margin at the break.

Sessoms started the second half with a three-point play and the Terriers (0-3) trailed by double digits for the remainder.

Patrick Emilen scored 16 points for St. Francis.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Updated : 2021-11-19 11:55 GMT+08:00

