Mercury to drop to 13 degrees in Taipei, snow possible in mountains by Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold front is expected to cause the mercury to drop to 13 degrees Celsius in Taipei and possibly bring snow to mountainous areas by Monday (Nov. 22), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB predicts that the weather will start to become cooler on Saturday (Nov. 20) with heavy rain possible in Keelung and parts of northeast Taiwan. It forecasts that a cold front will cause the temperature to dip to 13 degrees in Taipei from Monday evening to early Tuesday (Nov. 23) morning on Tuesday, with elevations of 3,000 meters and higher potentially seeing snowfall.

The weather bureau stated that today and Saturday, localized heavy rains are likely on the north coast of Keelung and northeast Taiwan. By Sunday (Nov. 21), the northeast monsoon will begin to weaken causing precipitation to diminish and temperatures in northern Taiwan to rise to about 28 or 29 degrees.

On Monday, a cold air front that is as strong as a northeast monsoon or continental air mass is expected to arrive. During this period, the low temperature in Taipei may drop to 13 or 14 degrees, while open coastal areas could see even colder temperatures, with the coldest phase between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The CWB predicts that by Tuesday, the impact of the cold front will mainly be felt from central to northern Taiwan and northeast Taiwan with daytime highs ranging between 18 and 21 degrees. From Monday to Tuesday, residents of central and southern Taiwan should beware of large temperature fluctuations between day and night.

The most noticeable temperature drop in the coming days will be from this Sunday to Monday, with the temperature steadily falling throughout the day on Monday. The cold front is currently expected to weaken on Thursday (Nov. 25) with temperatures steadily rising each day.

From Monday evening to Tuesday morning, the CWB predicts that the combination of moisture and frigid temperatures could be sufficient to bring snow to elevations of 3,000 kilometers and higher from central to northern Taiwan.