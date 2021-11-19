Alexa
Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. over UMass 88-73

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 09:05
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jamison Overton had 21 points as Weber State topped UMass 88-73 on Thursday.

Overton shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Koby McEwen had 19 points and seven rebounds for Weber State (3-0). Dillon Jones added 15 points. Zahir Porter had 13 points.

Noah Fernandes scored a career-high 21 points for the Minutemen (2-2). Trent Buttrick added 12 points. C.J. Kelly had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-19 11:02 GMT+08:00

