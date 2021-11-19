Sa Sa Partners with KOTRA for the 6th Year to Co-organise Korean Beauty and Skincare Parade

Featuring Nearly 50 Korean Brands Offering Haircare and Healthcare Products for the First Time

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 November 2021 - Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Sa Sa" or the "Group", stock code: 0178) collaborates with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency ("KOTRA") for the sixth consecutive year to bring to Hong Kong the Korean Beauty and Skincare Parade, which will be held from today to 2 December at all Sa Sa stores in the Hong Kong SAR and on our Hong Kong shopping website (sasa.com.hk).





Sa Sa Supreme, the lifestyle concept store of Sa Sa in Causeway Bay, has set up a pop-up store during the Korean Beauty and Skincare Parade to showcase selected Korean beauty brands. Various events will be held, including Korean beauty workshops that popular KOLs will be invited to share Korean-style makeup tips. Sa Sa is also offering discounts for some of the best-selling Korean products at all stores in the Hong Kong SAR.

This year's Korean Beauty and Skincare Parade features nearly 50 Korean brands including renowned brands such as Sulwhasoo, Dr. Jart, Banila Co, Dr G, VT, Derma B, Clio, Andlab, Cell Fusion C, Suiskin, covering Korean skincare products that are popular among Hong Kong consumers as well as haircare and healthcare products. It is the first time for the Korean Beauty and Skincare Parade to introduce haircare and healthcare products, which aligns with Sa Sa's strategy to enrich its product portfolio by expanding the personal care and healthcare product categories.

Dr Simon Kwok, SBS, JP, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, "We are honoured to partner with KOTRA again in organising the Korean Beauty and Skincare Parade. This opportunity indicates the recognition and trust of many Korean beauty brands towards Sa Sa. Korean products have been an important part of Sa Sa's product portfolio, and we are glad to see that consumers regard Sa Sa as a trusted source for purchasing Korean beauty products. We will continue to source quality products for our customers to meet their changing needs."

This year's Korean Beauty and Skincare Parade welcomes five new brands, including skincare brands Eoyunggam and Abib, makeup brand Espoir, haircare brand Dr. For Hair, and health and beauty brand Lacto-Fit, demonstrating Sa Sa's ability to support the brands' growth and nurture exclusive brands. Earlier this year, Sa Sa obtained the sole distributorship of the renowned Korean health and beauty brand "BB Lab" for the Hong Kong and Macau SARs. The Group will continue to introduce more exclusive brands to enrich our exclusive product portfolio and enhance profit margins.

Sa Sa is a leading beauty product retailing group in Asia. It provides diverse quality products under more than 600 brands ranging from skincare, fragrance, make-up, hair care and body care products, health & fitness products as well as beauty gadgets. Embracing the proven concept of "one-stop beauty product specialty store", Sa Sa operates more than 230 retail stores in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs, Mainland China and Malaysia, as well as offering customers a convenient shopping experience across multiple online platforms.





