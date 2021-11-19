Alexa
Rockies, catcher Elias Díaz agree to $14.5M, 3-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 07:57
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $14.5 million, three-year contract with catcher Elias Díaz.

His deal was announced Thursday and covers one season of arbitration eligibility and two years of free agency.

Díaz, who turned 31 on Wednesday, hit .246 last season with a career-best 18 homers, tied for third-most among National League catchers. He also threw out 42.1% of base stealers, a mark only behind that of Kansas City's Salvador Pérez.

The right-handed hitting Díaz was signed by Colorado as a minor league free agent in January 2020 and was brought up seven months later. He hit .235 over 26 games for Colorado during the pandemic-shortened season of '20.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed Díaz in May 2009. He batted .250 in 250 games for the Pirates from 2015-19. He also had 13 homers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

