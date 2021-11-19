Alexa
Bean outduels Dingle as Utah State defeats Penn 87-79 in 2OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 07:00
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Justin Bean had a career-high 33 points plus 16 rebounds to carry Utah State to an 87-79 double overtime win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 31 points, also a career high.

Rylan Jones had 21 points for Utah State (2-1). Brandon Horvath added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Max Martz had 12 points for the Quakers (2-3). Jelani Williams added seven rebounds and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-19 08:55 GMT+08:00

