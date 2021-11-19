Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL sends education video on taunting to 32 teams

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 07:18
NFL sends education video on taunting to 32 teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has sent a training video focusing on taunting and created for teaching purposes.

In a memo from football operations chief Troy Vincent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the video reviews actions that are appropriate celebrations and are encouraged. It also spotlights video examples of disrespectful acts toward the opposition and/or the bench area of the opponent.

Vincent stressed to the teams the importance of keeping sportsmanship in the game.

Taunting has been a point of emphasis all season, and controversy about the calls reached a zenith in Chicago's 29-27 loss on Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh.

Chicago appeared to get a stop on Pittsburgh’s late possession, only to have linebacker Cassius Marsh, who spent training camp with the Steelers, get flagged for taunting after sacking Ben Roethlisberger on third down.

Marsh’s celebration looked relatively innocuous. Referee Tony Corrente didn't think so.

“I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them,” Corrente said.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-19 08:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind