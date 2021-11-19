Terps' Tagovailoa faces tough pass rush from No. 8 Michigan

No. 8 Michigan (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) at Maryland (5-5, 2-5), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST (Big Ten Network).

Line: Michigan by 15 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 8-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan can set up a showdown with Ohio State that could determine a berth in the Big Ten title game. The Wolverines will try to avoid a letdown after an emotional win at Penn State last weekend. Maryland needs one more win to become bowl eligible. The Terps haven't played in a bowl game since 2016.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan DEs Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo against Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa. The Terps can hurt teams with their passing game, but Hutchinson and Ojabo are the first teammates in Wolverines history with at least 10 sacks apiece in the same season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: RB Hassan Haskins had 201 yards of offense in the win over Penn State after running for a career-high 168 yards the previous week against Indiana.

Maryland: WR Rakim Jarrett has seven touchdown catches in his first 14 games with Maryland. He's under an even bigger spotlight now after the Terrapins' receiving corps has been hit by injuries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Maryland returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Michigan in both 2018 and 2019, although the Wolverines won both games. ... Maryland's lone victory in this series came in 2014, the Terrapins' first season in the Big Ten. ... Wolverines RB Blake Corum, who played at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, did not play last week after leaving the previous game against the Hoosiers with an ankle injury. Coach Jim Harbaugh said there’s no timetable for his return. ... David Bowens set Michigan’s single-season record in 1996 with 12 sacks. Hutchinson has 10 1/2 and Ojabo has 10. ... Ojabo has already set a single-season school record with five forced fumbles.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25