Falcons place TE Hurst, LB Bates on IR before game vs Pats

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons made several roster moves ahead of Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots, including tight end Hayden Hurst and inside linebacker Daren Bates going on injured reserve.

Hurst (ankle) and Bates (groin) had already been ruled out of the game. Now, they will miss at least three games recovering from their injuries.

Hurst ranks fifth on the team with 20 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

The Falcons promoted tight end Parker Hesse and inside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Running back Qadree Ollison also was added to the roster as a COVID-19 elevation. He replaces backup offensive lineman Josh Andrews, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

In addition, receiver Marvin Hall and safety Shawn Williams were standard practice squad promotions for the game.

The Falcons filled the openings on their practice squad by signing offensive linemen Rick Leonard and Joe Sculthorpe.

Leonard was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

