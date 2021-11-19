Alexa
Diamondbacks hire Brent Strom as pitching coach

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 06:15
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired Brent Strom to be their pitching coach.

The D-backs announced Strom's hiring on Thursday. The 73-year-old has been a pitching coach in the big leagues for 11 seasons, most recently with the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2021.

Strom had a successful run with the Astros and over the past four seasons the team ranked among MLB's leaders in strikeouts (1st), quality starts (1st), ERA (2nd), opponent batting average (2nd) and WHIP (2nd). He also coached Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander to the Cy Young Award.

The Astros made the World Series three times during his tenure, winning in 2017 and losing in 2019 and 2021. Strom remained with the coaching staff even after manager A.J. Hinch was fired in 2020 after the team was embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal.

Manager Torey Lovullo is overhauling a big portion of his coaching staff after the Diamondbacks finished with a 52-110 record last season, which was the second worst in franchise history.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-19 07:54 GMT+08:00

