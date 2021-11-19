Alexa
Life term in Sparks murder who fugitive who fled to Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 05:56
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 20-year-old Nevada man who fled to Mexico before he was arrested and convicted of first-degree murder in a 2019 fatal shooting at a Sparks regional park has been sentenced to life in prison.

Giovani Gonzales-Mariscal of Sun Valley also was sentenced to an additional eight to 20 years for use of a deadly weapon in the December 2019 death of 20-year-old Robert DeCoite of Sparks. He will have to serve a minimum of 28 years in prison before he’ll be eligible for parole.

Police say Gonzales-Mariscal fired 13 shots and hit two vehicles occupied by teenager and an occupied residence during a confrontation with DeCoite and others at Lazy 5 Regional Park.

Detectives quickly identified him as a suspect, but he fled to Mexico before he was arrested 10 months later and extradited back to Reno. He was convicted in July and sentenced last week, the Washoe County district’s office said in a statement Thursday.

Deputy district attorneys Nathan MacLellan and Amanda Sage said Gonzales-Mariscal’s actions were premeditated and calculated. They also pointed to comments he made following his conviction that showed pride in his actions, a lack of remorse and a desire to engage in further violence if released.

