Helmerich & Payne, Cisco fall; Macy's, Nvidia rise

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 05:20
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Nvidia Corp., up $24.14 to $316.75.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Cisco Systems Inc., down $3.13 to $53.63.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Deere & Co., up $3.59 to $357.11.

Workers approved a new contract with the Illinois-based maker of tractors and agricultural equipment.

Macy's Inc., up $6.53 to $37.37.

The department store chain handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.

Kohl's Corp., up $6 to $62.48.

The retailer's third-quarter profit blew past analysts' forecasts.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $11.96 to $71.93.

The wholesale membership chain reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Helmerich & Payne Inc., down $5.16 to $26.16.

The oil and gas drilling contractor's fiscal fourth-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Bath & Body Works Inc., up $3.92 to $78.37.

The seller of soap, fragrances, lotion and candles reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Updated : 2021-11-19 07:25 GMT+08:00

