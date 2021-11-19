Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/19 05:41
Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports from retailers and an update on the employment market.

The S&P 500 rose and reached a new high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell and the Nasdaq composite rose, also reaching a new high.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.87 points, or 0.3%, to 4,704.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.10 points, or 0.2%, to 35,870.95.

The Nasdaq rose 72.14 points, or 0.5%, to 15,993.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,363.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.69 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 229.36 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 132.75 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 48.19 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 948.47 points, or 25.3%.

The Dow is up 5,264.47 points, or 17.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,105.43 points, or 24.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 388.73 points, or 19.7%.

Updated : 2021-11-19 07:24 GMT+08:00

