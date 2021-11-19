Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rangers hires Van Bronckhorst as Gerrard's replacement

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 01:17
Rangers hires Van Bronckhorst as Gerrard's replacement

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish champion Rangers hired former Netherlands international Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager on Thursday, replacing Steve Gerrard.

Gerrard left Rangers to join Aston Villa in the Premier League last week.

The 46-year-old Van Bronckhorst, who played for Rangers from 1998-2001, becomes the club's 17th permanent manager.

He has previously coached Feyenoord — leading the team to the Dutch title — and more recently Guangzhou R&F in China.

Rangers leads the Scottish league by four points from Glasgow rival Celtic after 13 games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-19 02:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind