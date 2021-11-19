England's Farrell out for 10-12 weeks, doubt for 6 Nations

England's Owen Farrell, right, tries to tackle Australia's Hunter Paisami during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twicke... England's Owen Farrell, right, tries to tackle Australia's Hunter Paisami during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

England's Owen Farrell leaves the field with an injury during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in Lon... England's Owen Farrell leaves the field with an injury during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell could miss the start of the Six Nations because of an ankle injury sustained in the win over Australia on Saturday.

Farrell's club, Saracens, said Thursday he will undergo surgery and is “expected to be out for 10-12 weeks.”

The Six Nations starts on Feb. 5, when England plays at Scotland.

Another England player who might be struggling to make the Scotland game is hooker Jamie George, who hurt a knee in the same match against Australia.

George “will return in 8-10 weeks,” Saracens said.

___

