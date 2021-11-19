Alexa
Barty finishes year as WTA's No. 1 for 3rd consecutive time

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 00:24
FILE - Australia's Ash Barty reacts after defeating Romania's Ana Bogdan in their match during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis...

FILE - Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, returns to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 19,...

Barbora Krejcikova, second from right, and Katerina Siniakova, second from left, of the Czech Republic, hold their trophy accompanied by former player...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wimbledon champion Ash Barty finished No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings for the third consecutive season, while Katerina Siniakova topped the doubles rankings for the second time.

Barty, a 25-year-old from Australia, joins Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only women to lead the year-end tennis rankings three straight times.

This week is Barty's 95th in a row atop the WTA and 102nd overall.

Barty's title at the All England Club in July was her second at a Grand Slam tournament. She also won the 2019 French Open and soon after moved up to No. 1 for the first time in June of that year.

Siniakova is coming off a title Wednesday at the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, alongside doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova. Siniakova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, ended 2018 as a co-No. 1 in doubles with Krejcikova.

They won the French Open and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics together, part of Siniakova's total haul of five doubles titles in 2021.

Barty also collected five titles, going 42-8. She last competed at the U.S. Open in September and announced in October she was done for the year and would not enter the WTA Finals.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

