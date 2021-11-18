Italy change half the team for reinforced Uruguay

PARMA, Italy (AP) — No. 8 Abraham Steyn will face Uruguay for the second time in a week after being named in the Italy side to face the Teros on Saturday at Parma.

Steyn captained Italy A against Uruguay last Sunday in Padova and they won the non-cap match 31-13. Three more of the A team have been added by Italy: Try-scoring wing Pierre Bruno will make his senior debut in front of his home crowd, and loosehead prop Cherif Traoré and Fiji-born wing Ratuva Tavuyara are in the reserves.

Two could make their Italy debut off the bench after qualifying on residency: Tavuyara and former New Zealand Under-20 hooker Hame Faiva, both at Benetton.

Italy changed half the team after losing to Argentina 37-16 last weekend in Treviso, including four of the tight five.

Luca Bigi and Danilo Fischetti have gone into the front row, and Ivan Nemer was switched to tighthead from loosehead in his first two caps this month. Federico Ruzza and Marco Fuser are the new locks.

Callum Braley was starting ahead of Stephen Varney at scrumhalf.

Uruguay has lost tour matches against Romania and Italy A but was reinforced this week by the arrival of European-based hooker Germán Kessler, prop Mateo Sanguinetti, lock Manuel Leindekar, and scrumhalf Agustín Ormaechea. All but Ormaechea were parachuted into the starting XV.

Lineups:

Italy: Edoardo Padovani, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Abraham Steyn, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Marco Fuser, Ivan Nemer, Luca Bigi, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Epalahame Faiva, Cherif Traore, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Giovanni Licata, Alessandro Fusco, Carlo Canna, Ratuva Tavuyara.

Uruguay: Rodrigo Silva, Federico Favaro, Felipe Arcos Pérez, Nicolás Freitas, Gaston Mieres, Felipe Etcheverry, Tomas Inciárte; Manuel Diana, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Ardao, Manuel Leindekar, Eric Dosantos, Diego Arbelo, German Kessler, Mateo Sanguinetti. Reserves: Facundo Gattas, Ignacio Péculo, Matias Benitez, Diego Magnom Franco Lamanna, Agustin Ormaechea, Mateo Viñals, Juan Manuel Alonso.

