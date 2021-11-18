Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/11/18 23:06
THROUGH NOVEMBER 17

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Jack Campbell Toronto 14 785 22 1.68
James Reimer San Jose 8 456 13 1.71
Frederik Andersen Carolina 11 645 19 1.77
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 10 571 17 1.79
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 12 724 22 1.82
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 9 543 17 1.88
Jeremy Swayman Boston 7 417 15 2.16
Juuse Saros Nashville 13 775 28 2.17
Carter Hart Philadelphia 10 603 22 2.19
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 735 27 2.20
Antti Raanta Carolina 3 132 5 2.27
Martin Jones Philadelphia 4 237 9 2.28
John Gibson Anaheim 13 797 31 2.33
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 228 9 2.37
Vitek Vanecek Washington 11 602 24 2.39
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 719 29 2.42
Ilya Samsonov Washington 7 367 15 2.45
Scott Wedgewood Arizona 7 366 15 2.46
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 8 481 20 2.49
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 624 26 2.50
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 13 797 9 2 2
Jack Campbell Toronto 14 785 9 3 1
Frederik Andersen Carolina 11 645 9 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 11 607 9 2 0
Cam Talbot Minnesota 12 720 8 4 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 719 8 2 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 13 775 7 5 1
Robin Lehner Vegas 13 756 7 6 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 735 7 2 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 11 657 7 4 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 10 571 7 0 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 721 6 4 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 11 666 6 2 3
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 8 481 6 2 0
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 13 760 5 7 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 12 737 5 4 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 12 724 5 3 4
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 624 5 4 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 10 603 5 3 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 7 417 5 2 0
Ilya Samsonov Washington 7 367 5 0 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Jack Campbell Toronto 14 785 22 363 .943 9 3 1
James Reimer San Jose 8 456 13 214 .943 4 2 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 10 571 17 277 .942 7 0 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 9 543 17 265 .940 4 4 1
Frederik Andersen Carolina 11 645 19 289 .938 9 2 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 12 724 22 330 .938 5 3 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 228 9 133 .937 2 0 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 10 603 22 315 .935 5 3 2
Martin Jones Philadelphia 4 237 9 121 .931 3 1 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 719 29 384 .930 8 2 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 13 775 28 360 .928 7 5 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 8 481 20 247 .925 6 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 13 797 31 381 .925 9 2 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 624 26 319 .925 5 4 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 735 27 328 .924 7 2 3
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0
Dustin Tokarski Buffalo 8 487 22 253 .920 3 3 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 3 156 8 92 .920 2 0 0
Braden Holtby Dallas 8 473 20 224 .918 2 4 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 12 737 31 343 .917 5 4 3

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 12 724 4 5 3 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 14 785 3 9 3 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 624 3 5 4 2
Jake Allen Montreal 14 775 2 4 8 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 7 367 2 5 0 1
John Gibson Anaheim 13 797 1 9 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 721 1 6 4 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 719 1 8 2 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 11 645 1 9 2 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 10 603 1 5 3 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 9 543 1 4 4 1
Adin Hill San Jose 8 443 1 4 4 0
Daniel Vladar Calgary 4 245 1 3 0 1
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 228 1 2 0 1
Ville Husso St. Louis 1 60 1 1 0 0

Updated : 2021-11-19 01:19 GMT+08:00

