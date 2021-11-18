THROUGH NOVEMBER 17
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|14
|785
|22
|1.68
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|8
|456
|13
|1.71
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|11
|645
|19
|1.77
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|10
|571
|17
|1.79
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|12
|724
|22
|1.82
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|9
|543
|17
|1.88
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|7
|417
|15
|2.16
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|13
|775
|28
|2.17
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|10
|603
|22
|2.19
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|12
|735
|27
|2.20
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|3
|132
|5
|2.27
|Martin Jones
|Philadelphia
|4
|237
|9
|2.28
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|13
|797
|31
|2.33
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|4
|228
|9
|2.37
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|11
|602
|24
|2.39
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|719
|29
|2.42
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|7
|367
|15
|2.45
|Scott Wedgewood
|Arizona
|7
|366
|15
|2.46
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|8
|481
|20
|2.49
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|624
|26
|2.50
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|13
|797
|9
|2
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|14
|785
|9
|3
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|11
|645
|9
|2
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|11
|607
|9
|2
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|12
|720
|8
|4
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|719
|8
|2
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|13
|775
|7
|5
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|13
|756
|7
|6
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|12
|735
|7
|2
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|11
|657
|7
|4
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|10
|571
|7
|0
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|12
|721
|6
|4
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|11
|666
|6
|2
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|8
|481
|6
|2
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|13
|760
|5
|7
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|12
|737
|5
|4
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|12
|724
|5
|3
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|624
|5
|4
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|10
|603
|5
|3
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|7
|417
|5
|2
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|7
|367
|5
|0
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|14
|785
|22
|363
|.943
|9
|3
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|8
|456
|13
|214
|.943
|4
|2
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|10
|571
|17
|277
|.942
|7
|0
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|9
|543
|17
|265
|.940
|4
|4
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|11
|645
|19
|289
|.938
|9
|2
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|12
|724
|22
|330
|.938
|5
|3
|4
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|4
|228
|9
|133
|.937
|2
|0
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|10
|603
|22
|315
|.935
|5
|3
|2
|Martin Jones
|Philadelphia
|4
|237
|9
|121
|.931
|3
|1
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|719
|29
|384
|.930
|8
|2
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|13
|775
|28
|360
|.928
|7
|5
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|8
|481
|20
|247
|.925
|6
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|13
|797
|31
|381
|.925
|9
|2
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|624
|26
|319
|.925
|5
|4
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|12
|735
|27
|328
|.924
|7
|2
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Dustin Tokarski
|Buffalo
|8
|487
|22
|253
|.920
|3
|3
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|3
|156
|8
|92
|.920
|2
|0
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|8
|473
|20
|224
|.918
|2
|4
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|12
|737
|31
|343
|.917
|5
|4
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|12
|724
|4
|5
|3
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|14
|785
|3
|9
|3
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|624
|3
|5
|4
|2
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|14
|775
|2
|4
|8
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|7
|367
|2
|5
|0
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|13
|797
|1
|9
|2
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|12
|721
|1
|6
|4
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|719
|1
|8
|2
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|11
|645
|1
|9
|2
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|10
|603
|1
|5
|3
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|9
|543
|1
|4
|4
|1
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|8
|443
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|4
|245
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|4
|228
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|1
|60
|1
|1
|0
|0