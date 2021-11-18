Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan McDonald's announced in a press release on Thursday (Nov. 18) price adjustments for some of its food items as of Nov. 24, with an average price hike of 2.2% for some main course items, CNA reported.

A total of 15 main course items, including a variety of hamburgers, will be NT$1-5 (US$3-18 cents) more expensive, with an average price hike of 2.2%, the company said. The only main course item to sell at a lower price will be the Grilled BBQ Chicken Burger, while the prices for the Smoked Chicken Long Burger and Ginger Pork Long Burger will remain unchanged, CNA reported.

The prices of side orders for combos will stay the same, and the special NT$50 1+1 combos will also go without adjustment.

Single side orders, drinks, and refreshments will fluctuate up or down NT$1-7, with an average price increase of 4%. For instance, four large McCafé drinks will be NT$5 cheaper, and customers will find themselves paying NT$2 less for chocolate and smoothies.

McDonald's black coffee will sell for NT$48, a price drop of NT$7, or 13%. The company will stop selling small combo meal coffee, with customers able to get a medium black coffee for their combo by paying NT$10 extra.

The company will also stop selling the 12 Pcs Chicken McNuggets Sharing Meal and Party Sharing Meal from Nov. 24. Instead, it will launch the 30 Pcs Chicken McNuggets Sharing Meal as well as a “chicken chunks and legs sharing meal," per CNA.