Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s Hsieh and partner finish second at WTA Finals

Hsieh and Mertens end superb first-year partnership at Mexico tournament

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/18 18:07
Hsieh Su-wei (2nd from left) and Elise Mertens (2nd from right) finish second at the 2021 Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.&nbsp...

Hsieh Su-wei (2nd from left) and Elise Mertens (2nd from right) finish second at the 2021 Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Elise Mertens of Belgium were defeated by Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles at the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Wednesday (Nov. 17), ending a superb first-year partnership with a runner-up finish at the prestigious championships.

In the first set, three of the first six games went to a deciding point, but both teams held their serve until Mertens’ serve was broken at 2-3. The Czechs handed the break back in the following game but eased back to win the set 6-3.

The Czechs took the early lead in the second set as well, attaining a quick break in the opening game. They held onto that advantage through 5-4, where a Siniakova volley saved a break point. A Siniakova drop volley forced an error from Hsieh and sealed the victory for the No. 1 seeds.

The victory also propels Siniakova to the year-end WTA Doubles World No. 1 ranking, displacing Hsieh at the top for when the next rankings are released. All four players in the final had held the WTA Doubles World No. 1 ranking at one point during their careers.

This is the fifth title of the season for the Czech pair. Their title haul this year includes their third career Grand Slam women’s doubles title at Roland Garros and the Olympic gold medal.

Hsieh and Mertens linked up for the first time during the summer and have established themselves as a formidable team on the WTA circuit. In the nine tournaments they played together this year, they won their first doubles title at Wimbledon, going on in October to capture the BNP Paribas Open doubles title at Indian Wells, California, before finishing second at the WTA Finals.


(YouTube, WTA video)
WTA Doubles World No.1
WTA Finals
Grand Slam
Olympic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Hsieh and partner beat Japanese duo, advance to final of WTA Finals
Taiwan's Hsieh and partner beat Japanese duo, advance to final of WTA Finals
2021/11/17 15:28
Taiwan tennis ace says health problems hurt Olympic hopes
Taiwan tennis ace says health problems hurt Olympic hopes
2021/09/04 16:40
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
2021/08/17 18:50
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
2021/08/16 12:24
Statehood and recognition for Taiwan are closer now than ever
Statehood and recognition for Taiwan are closer now than ever
2021/08/14 10:00

Updated : 2021-11-18 19:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind