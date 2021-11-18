Alexa
Taiwan has 557 migrant workers requesting quarantine beds after reopening

Taiwan's borders open again for migrant workers for first time in six months

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/18 17:49
Migrant workers from Indonesia arriving in Taiwan Wednesday evening. 

Migrant workers from Indonesia arriving in Taiwan Wednesday evening.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the first migrant workers arriving in Taiwan following a six-month break due to COVID-19, a total of 557 candidates have applied for quarantine beds, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Thursday (Nov. 18).

Seven caregivers from Indonesia arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Wednesday, the first group since the country slapped a ban on the import of foreign labor from Indonesia in December last year and on all migrant workers in May.

The MOL’s Workforce Development Agency (WDA) said Thursday that 390 caregivers and four factory workers from Indonesia would be placed in centralized quarantine facilities, with 91% fully inoculated and the remaining 9% having received their first COVID shot, CNA reported.

An additional 163 Indonesian workers have applied for quarantine beds, but the total amount of 1,700 beds indicated there was still sufficient space to bring in more foreign labor, the WDA said. The MOL department encouraged brokers to speed up the application process in order to meet the demand from factories and families in Taiwan.
