Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga opens eyes

Designed by Stella Shih and Puzzleman, tickets sold out quickly

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/11/18 17:42
Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga kicks off on Dec. 12. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga kicks off on Dec. 12. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan Creative Content Fest's (TCCF) exciting events, Metaverse yoga won over fans with live music and flow yoga last Friday (Nov. 12).

TCCF said in a press release the five-day-event presented over 800 television programs and films from 130 companies during a number of exhibitions and forums that ended Wednesday (Dec. 17). The organizer estimated deals from the event should total around US$36 million (NT$1 billion).

The TCCF activity titled “Garden Mingle — Field Practice” was curated by Double Grass studio. It took over the Baroque Garden at Songshan Cultural Creative Park and provided food stands, cocktails, concerts, and yoga classes, from Dec. 12-14.

Local yoga studio, the Median, offered three yoga sessions that were given the hot-topic theme of "Metaverse, Sun Salutation, Moon Salutation," with live music from Puzzleman. Tickets for the first Metaverse yoga show sold out quickly, so they had to open more spots, according to the founder of Double Grass studio Frank Huang (黃偉倫).

Median founder Stella Shih (石岱芸), also an award-winning graphic designer, said that "Metaverse yoga” was like flow yoga. “Meta has the meaning of self-transcendence, which is similar to the core spirit of yoga practice that explores the boundaries of humans awareness.”

Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga opens eyes
Puzzleman and Stella Shih at one of three yoga sessions. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Dressed in a tight, white suit and wearing sci-fi style makeup that took three hours to complete, Shih joked that her friends said that she was too crazy to be a yoga trainer. They call her the Mandarin pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) of the yoga world.

As for the live music, Puzzleman performed tunes from his lo-fi hip hop album titled, “Please Use Before Sleep,” and some new tunes that that have not been released yet.

Puzzleman said that he hoped everyone would be soothed after the classes. “I once received a letter from a fan saying that they listened to my music when they underwent chemotherapy at a hospital in Switzerland — and I was very touched.”

He added that he wanted to comfort more souls with music and yoga. “I heard that our sorrow tends to hide in the hip joints, so we can't open our bodies so that the sadness will go away too.”

The participating yogis all received a 3D pyramid hologram for a future yoga practice at home. For more information, please visit the MEDIAN’s website.

Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga opens eyes
The magnificent fountain in the Baroque Garden at Taipei's Songshan Cultural Creative Park. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga opens eyes
Stella performs a yoga pose. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga opens eyes
If you feel stressed, give Puzzleman a go. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)
Metaverse
yoga
Puzzleman
music
lofi
hip hop
Garden
TCCF
TV
film
Mingle
the MEDIAN
digital age
performance art
graphic design
Songshan Cultural Creative Park
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei City allows 44 Wanhua tea houses to reopen
Taipei City allows 44 Wanhua tea houses to reopen
2021/11/16 17:46
New Taipei’s coastal businesses join government to launch beach cleaning cooperative
New Taipei’s coastal businesses join government to launch beach cleaning cooperative
2021/11/16 16:41
Prague mayor eagerly prepares for arrival of Taipei Zoo pangolins
Prague mayor eagerly prepares for arrival of Taipei Zoo pangolins
2021/11/16 12:04
Man falls to his death while climbing Taipei’s 95 Peak
Man falls to his death while climbing Taipei’s 95 Peak
2021/11/15 16:36
Long COVID treatment now available at Taipei hospitals
Long COVID treatment now available at Taipei hospitals
2021/11/15 15:40

Updated : 2021-11-18 19:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind