Taiwan’s Hualien Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival to take place Nov. 19-21

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Songs and dances at this year’s Hualien County Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival will be performed in the field by Hualien County Stadium from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday (Nov. 19-21).

To celebrate this year’s festivities in Hualien, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has specially arranged six southbound trains for the occasion. These trains include Nos. 402, 412, 222, 426, 206 on Friday and No. 208 on Saturday (Nov. 20) and Sunday, according to the report.

Passengers disembarking on the platform at Hualien Station will be warmly welcomed by people clad in traditional Indigenous attire and festive music playing over the PA system. Passengers will be welcome to have their pictures taken with the greeters.

The three-day festival will feature traditional dances, songs performed by Indigenous singers, and a fair with 100 stalls. The Hualien County Government has asked attendees to wear a mask.



Shuttle bus schedule (Hualien County Government photo)