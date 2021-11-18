Hathway scores twice, Capitals snap Kings' point streak 2-0

Actor Tom Hanks, top left, and musician Robin Thicke, bottom left, sit in the stands during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washing... Actor Tom Hanks, top left, and musician Robin Thicke, bottom left, sit in the stands during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

An official pulls apart Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the first period ... An official pulls apart Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) takes control of the puck from Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) during the second peri... Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) takes control of the puck from Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael, left, holds back Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey ... Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael, left, holds back Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesd... Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored twice late in the third period and the Washington Capitals beat Los Angeles 2-0 Wednesday night, snapping the Kings' eight-game point streak.

The game was scoreless until there was 3:30 remaining, when John Carlson caught Jonathan Quick playing out of position and flipped a pass to Hathaway, who was able to put it into the net.

Hathaway then added an empty-net goal with 1:18 left. He has five goals on the season and six points in the last four games.

Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves for his second shutout this season and fifth of his career.

Quick, who stopped 36 shots, had a four-game winning streak snapped

Los Angeles had a pair of scoring chances in the second but came away empty. Samsanov made a sprawling save on a wrist shot by Trevor Moore seven minutes into the period. He then made a pad save on Matt Roy's shot from the point and two subsequent rebound chances by Moore late in the period.

Washington's best opportunities came on a pair of one-timers by Alexander Ovechkin from the faceoff circle on power plays during the second and third periods that Quick was able to stop.

The Capitals were the seventh team in league history and the first since Montreal in 2016 to face two different teams on consecutive days with point streaks of eight games or more. They lost to Anaheim 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At San Jose on Saturday.

Kings: Host Carolina on Saturday.

