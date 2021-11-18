Alexa
Taiwan civil service wage rising to benefit 1.02 million

4% raise to become effective Jan. 1, 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/18 14:27
1.02 million are expected to benefit from the government's latest salary decision. 

1.02 million are expected to benefit from the government's latest salary decision.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 4% wage increase for civil servants approved by the Cabinet Thursday (Nov. 18) will reportedly benefit 1.02 million people.

The hike for the salaries of teachers, military personnel, and government employees followed a 5.21% rise in the minimum wage to NT$25,250 (US$908) that was announced in October and that will become effective on Jan. 1, 2022.

In addition to official civil servants, short-term employees and technical staff will also benefit from the hikes, while special subsidies for academic research will be subject to a similar increase by 4%, CNA reported.

The Liberty Times calculated that 820,000 regular teachers, military staff, and government employees as well as 200,000 temporary workers, would receive the salary hike.

The increases will cost a total of NT$31.4 billion, with NT$15.3 billion to be borne by the central government and NT$16.1 billion by local governments. The raises will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, Cabinet officials said Thursday after the meeting where the changes were approved.
