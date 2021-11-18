Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID cases

Cases imported from Poland, Germany, and Indonesia

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/18 14:15
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Nov. 18) reported three imported COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced three new imported cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the three imported cases include two men and one woman ranging in age from their 20s to their 30s. Between Nov. 3-17, they entered Taiwan from Poland (case No. 16,615), Germany (case No. 16,616), and Indonesia (case No. 16,617).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,270,506 COVID tests, with 4,252,832 coming back negative. Of the 16,506 confirmed cases, 1,862 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases
2021/11/17 14:22
Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases
2021/11/16 14:17
Taiwan reports 9 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 9 imported COVID cases
2021/11/15 14:17
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
2021/11/12 14:18
Taiwan reports 9 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 9 imported COVID cases
2021/11/11 14:28

Updated : 2021-11-18 14:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA