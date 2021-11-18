Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Nov. 18) reported three imported COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced three new imported cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the three imported cases include two men and one woman ranging in age from their 20s to their 30s. Between Nov. 3-17, they entered Taiwan from Poland (case No. 16,615), Germany (case No. 16,616), and Indonesia (case No. 16,617).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,270,506 COVID tests, with 4,252,832 coming back negative. Of the 16,506 confirmed cases, 1,862 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.