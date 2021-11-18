Alexa
Cain scores 29 to lead Oakland past Toledo 80-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/18 12:26
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had a career-high 29 points plus 17 rebounds as Oakland rolled past Toledo 80-59 on Wednesday night.

Blake Lampman had 18 points for Oakland (2-1). Jalen Moore added 17 points and 11 assists. Trey Townsend had nine rebounds.

Ryan Rollins had 21 points for the Rockets (2-1). RayJ Dennis added 11 points. JT Shumate had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-18 14:37 GMT+08:00

