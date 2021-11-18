Alexa
Oklahoma State holds on to top N.C. State 74-68

By Associated Press
2021/11/18 12:01
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Bryce Williams and Rondel Walker made six free throws in the final half-minute and Oklahoma State fended off N.C. State 74-68 at the Hall of Fame Showcase Wednesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Boone was a sparkplug in the paint for the Cowboys (4-1) after halftime, throwing down three dunks and blunting N.C State rallies. Walker added 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and six of six free throws, and Tyreek Smith scored 10.

Dereon Seabron led the Wolfpack (3-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Jericole Hellems added 15 of his 18 in the second half, including 10 of 10 from the line. Cam Hayes added a season-high 16 points.

Boone scored eight pointes early in the second half as the Cowboys put together a 10-3 run to build a 14-point lead, 50-36 with 10:32 remaining.

N.C. State whittled the lead to two, 68-66, on a 9-2 run in the final 1:04 before Williams and Walker secured the Cowboys win at the line.

The Cowboys ended the first half on a 12-0 run, capped by a nifty bounce pass from Isaac Likekele to Bryce Thompson for a breakaway dunk. The assist, though his lone dish in the game, was Likekele's 357th in his career, boosting him into eight place on Oklahoma State's all-time list.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-18 14:36 GMT+08:00

