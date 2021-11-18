Magic rally late, beat Knicks 104-98 to stop 3-game slide

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) makes pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in... New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) makes pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) shoots over Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, N... New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) shoots over Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) makes the basket against Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesda... New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) makes the basket against Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Mo Bamba added 12 points and 11 boards, and the Orlando Magic rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Knicks 104-98 on Wednesday night.

Terrence Ross scored 19 points off the bench and rookie Jalen Suggs added 13 for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

RJ Barrett scored 17 points and Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for New York, which has lost four of six.

Orlando (4-11) appeared on its way to another loss after blowing a nine-point lead in the final quarter.

New York trailed 84-82 before going on an 8-0 run capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Alec Burks and Obi Toppin to take an 89-84 lead with 6:33 left.

The Knicks extended it to 96-95 on Barrett's layup before Franz Wagner led a 7-0 run with a three-point play and Anthony followed with a pair of free throws before Suggs stole Derrick Rose's errant pass and fed Wendell Carter Jr. to make it 102-96 with 29 seconds left.

After a layup by Barrett, Anthony made a pair of free throws to seal it.

TIP-INS

Magic: Ross became the fourth active player in the NBA to eclipse 5,000 points as a reserve, joining Atlanta’s Lou Williams, Brooklyn’s Patty Mills and Utah’s Jordan Clarkson.

Knicks: Backup center Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) was held out.

UP NEXT

Magic: Continue their five-game road trip at Brooklyn on Friday night.

Knicks: Host the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon to close out their three-game home set.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports