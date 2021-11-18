Alexa
Molinar, Moore scored 19, Mississippi St. tops Detroit 77-64

By Associated Press
2021/11/18 11:09
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar and Shakeel Moore combined for 38 points and Mississippi State defeated Detroit Mercy 77-64 on Wednesday night.

Behind Molinar's 13 points in the first half, the Bulldogs (3-0) had a 15-point lead before the Titans (0-3) closed within 39-31 at the break. Moore had 16 points in the second half. Both players scored 19 points.

Detroit Mercy kept the pressure on, getting as close to four. It was 58-53 when Molinar had a pair of baskets and Moore scored four points in a 12-2 run that pushed the lead into double figures for good, 70-55 with 4:22 to play.

The Bulldogs went 8 of 16 from 3-point range — Moore was 4 of 5 — and shot 59% overall.

Antoine Davis scored 16 points to lead the Titans, who shot 44%. MSU's first two opponents only scored 49 points each, shooting 30%. Prince Oduro added 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting and Kevin McAdoo scored 13.

Rocket Watts, a junior transfer from Michigan State, made his MSU debut and scored two points in his eight minutes.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-18 13:04 GMT+08:00

